Err. So Nicki Minaj Just Showed Off A Huge ‘Baby Bump’ On Instagram?!

Anything Beyonce can do…

We’ve only just about recovered from Beyonce’s EPIC pregnancy photo shoot – TWINS – and now Nicki Minaj has riled us up all over again after showing off a HUGE baby bump.

Is the rapper pregnant?

Some of her beloved Barbs think that a congratulations are in order, after she posted a seemingly heavily pregnant snap on her Instagram account. Yup. We’re as confused as you are.

See: What Went Down Between Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato?

#ATBIMS. 😂 y'all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj – I was gonna wait to share the news but… A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Wearing very slinky sheer negligée, it was hard to miss the sizeable bump.

Hold up. This does not add up.

On closer inspection it appears that the image has been digitally manipulated by one of her crafty fans, who photoshopped a snap of Nicki to make it look like she is expecting.

And the joke was not lost on the newly single star.

Ima run up on ya 🏃🏾‍♀️⬆️ A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

‘ATBIMS. ? y’all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj – I was gonna wait to share the news but…’ she captioned the snap.

ATBIMS is an acronym of ‘all these b****** is my sons’, which is a lyric from her song Did It On ‘Em.

Way to troll your fans, Nicki.

Despite her recent break-up with rapper Meek Mill, Nicki has previously admitted that she yearns for a child of her own.

See: Did Nicki Minaj Throw Shade At JLo?

She has previously told Complex magazine: ‘If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother.’

Well, we’re sure she’ll make a wonderful mum one day…

By Jenni McKnight