Nicholas Hoult And His Girlfriend Bryana Holly Just Became Parents

The actor is a new dad!

It looks like congratulations are in order for Nicholas Hoult and his girlfriend Bryana Holly.

The couple are said to have welcomed their first child, with PEOPLE reporting that they’re ‘delighted’ with their new arrival.

A source tells the publication: ‘They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited.’

No liner, yes liner? A post shared by bryana holly (@bryanaholly) on Jan 18, 2018 at 6:25pm PST

Rumours about Bryana’s pregnancy first emerged last month, but she and Skins actor Nicholas never commented on the speculation.

Nicholas, 28, and 24-year-old Briana are believed to have started dating in early 2017.

While they’re clearly a private couple, Nicholas has previously spoken out about the relationship.

Talking about how Holly had her own space in his room, he told The Journal: ‘I don’t feel as though I’m that possessive over things like that.

‘She can put her stuff wherever she likes. My dad was an air pilot so he was flying a lot, and I grew up with my two sisters and my mum so I was used to “girl things” being around and a “girl environment” in the household.’

We’re sending all our congratulations to Nicholas and Bryana. One thing’s for sure… that’s gonna be one beautiful baby.