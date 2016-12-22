Niall Horan Worries Fans With His Pre-Christmas Health News

The One Direction singer has revealed he's got 'pneumonia' on Twitter...

If there’s one thing you don’t want to get before Christmas, it’s ill. Which is why we’re really feeling for Niall Horan right now.

The One Direction singer warned fans that he might be feeling a little under the weather earlier this week when he sent out a tweet to his 28 million followers which read: ‘Get a chest infection Christmas week …. cool cool cool …….. not ideal.’

But turns out it’s actually worse than we thought. Because guys, Niall has ‘pneumonia’.

Read: Did Niall Horan Just Reveal Something Huge About Liam And Cheryl’s ‘Baby’?

Poor lamb!

The 23-year-old broke the news yesterday when he revealed that his chest infection had ‘got worse’, tweeting: ‘Should have listened to my mother years ago when she said ‘don’t go out with wet hair or you’ll get pneumonia’.’

It can take anything from one to three weeks to recover from the lung condition, so the timing right before Christmas really couldn’t be worse for the singer.

And his fans were full of sympathy, with one replying: ‘We hope you’re well. Take care, please. ❤’.

‘Oh babe no 🙁 I had pneumonia when I was little, hope you get better really soon ❤❤’, said another.

Others, however, were full of worry, with one replying: ‘Omg noo!! Take… care this is serious’.

‘I’m so concerned’, said another.

Funniest night I've ever had in my life . The biggest messers of all time . A photo posted by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Dec 17, 2016 at 3:23am PST

Whilst we’re sending all of our get well vibes to Niall, at least he’s been well and truly enjoying the festive period over the past few weeks.

Just last week, the popstar shared an Instagram photo of him and a big gang of his boy pals in Christmas jumpers posing in the middle of the road (NB: Do NOT try this at home).

‘Funniest night I’ve ever had in my life. The biggest messers of all time’, he captioned the party snap.

Get well soon, Horan!