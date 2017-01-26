Niall Horan Opens Up About Liam Payne And Cheryl’s ‘Baby’

'He's great and she's lovely, it will be a lovely child'

Cheryl and Liam Payne may be keeping quiet on those ‘pregnancy’ rumours – but their friends have given a few things away.

Little Mix have said that Liam will be an ‘amazing’ father, while Cheryl’s BFF Kimberley Walsh has revealed that she thinks Cheryl will be ‘brilliant’.

Now Liam’s One Direction bandmate Niall Horan has spoken out.

The 23-year-old tells the Daily Star: ‘I’m looking forward to it. Liam hasn’t said he’s nervous but I’m sure he is. I bet he can’t wait as well. It is a very exciting thing in your life.

‘He’s great and she’s lovely, it will be a lovely child.’

Aw. If Cheryl is expecting, 23-year-old Liam will be the second 1D lad to become a dad.

Louis Tomlinson and his ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth recently celebrated their son Freddie’s first birthday.

While Cheryl, 33, is yet to confirm her ‘baby’ news, she’s always had a very firm stance on how she’d like to raise her children.

Speaking about family and motherhood in the 2009 Girls Aloud book Dreams That Glitter, she said: ‘I’m glad I wasn’t brought up in a privileged situation, because you see some kids and all they’ve known is expensive clothes and getting all the latest models of this and that, and that’s not experiencing life.’

Cheryl was one of four children, brought up on a ‘tough’ council estate in Newcastle.

She added: ‘I’ll definitely let my kids know that life’s not a bowl of cherries and yes, you might have wonderful things, but believe me, you’ve got to appreciate them.

‘There’s no way they’ll get everything they want.’

If Cheryl and Liam are about to start a family, we reckon they’re going to be pretty awesome parents.