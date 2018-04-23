See The First Photos Of Kate Middleton And Prince William’s New Son

A prince is born! The royal couple welcomed their third child on Monday morning...

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Kate Middleton went into labour this morning. The arrival of a baby boy was announced a few hours later via Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account.

‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,’ the statement read. ‘The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

‘The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.’

Following tradition, a notice was then placed on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, formally announce the royal birth.

The newborn is a sibling for Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, and is now fifth in line to the throne.

As always, the world has been waiting for a very first glimpse at the newest member of the royal family – and the very first photographs are finally here.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible as she emerged from the famous doors of the Lindo wing of St Mary’s hospital, glowing in a red dress with white detailing – possibly nodding to St. George’s Day.

Prince William was by her side, as the royal couple introduced the world to their new son.

Earlier today, Kate’s stylist was spotted leaving the hospital, and many took this as a sure sign that we would be getting that official ‘leaving the hospital’ photograph on the very same day of the birth.

All that’s left is to find out what Kate and William have decided to call their little bundle of joy…