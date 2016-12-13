This Why You Should NEVER Flirt In An Uber

Common courtesy isn’t something everyone has a handle on and while 99 times out of 100, the worst outcome is rudeness, foul behaviour can be dangerous even if it starts as an innocent flirt. That’s the basis on which Uber has built their new guidelines on which really crack down on passenger behaviour when travelling via the ride-sharing app.

In the interest of safety both for Uber the company and the people involved in the ride-sharing, Uber’s new community guidelines impose a blanket ban on flirting in all circumstances.

“It’s OK to chat with other people in the car,” the guidelines specify. “But please don’t comment on someone’s appearance or ask whether they are single.”

The chances of meeting your future husband in an UberPool just bottomed out.

“And don’t touch or flirt with other people in the car. As a reminder, Uber has a no sex rule. That’s no sexual conduct between drivers and riders, no matter what.” This should be common knowledge.

Other behaviours that can lead to serious Uber ban include “asking overly personal questions, using verbal threats, and making comments or gestures that are aggressive, sexual, discriminatory, or disrespectful.” Just don’t be a dick, simply put.

These are hardly extreme asks but with Uber’s history with sexual assault cases, action needed to be taken. As Refinery29 report, Uber drivers in London had been accused of 32 rapes and sexual assaults over a 12-month period.

Uber’s new guidelines also crack down on any intolerant behaviour like racism, sexism and generally being a discriminatory garbage person while travelling in a car.

They’ve also imposed a strict ban on firearms (well, duh) and a zero tolerance policy on fraudulent behaviour, examples including disputing a charge for a journey. It’s charged and calculated over the phone, dummy, you’re not smarter than a computer.

It says a lot about how 2016 has changed our perception on people that these guidelines have to be spelled out for us.