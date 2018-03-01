Netflix And Sky’s New Partnership Is About To Change The Game

Binge-watching is about to get a whole lot easier...

All of our television dreams may have just come true, as Netflix and Sky have joined forces to bring us all of our favourite binge-worthy shows in one place.

It has officially been announced that a shiny new Sky TV subscription package will soon be available (to both new and existing Sky customers) to combine content from both services.

Think The Crown, Big Little Lies and Mindhunter – all on the same screen. WE KNOW.

This new partnership will see Sky introducing a Netflix app to Sky Q. Naturally, this will mean that you’ll only need to worry about one TV bill every month, without missing out on any of the best new shows.

Netflix boss Reed Hastings said: ‘With this innovative new partnership and Netflix’s stellar lineup of original content from across the world, Sky’s customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment in one place.’

This exciting European partnership is set to launch on Sky Q in the UK and Ireland later this year.

Our duvet days are about to get a whole lot longer…