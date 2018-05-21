Why Everyone Is Talking About Netflix’s New Crime Documentary, Evil Genius

By

Calling all armchair detectives...

Ever since Making A Murderer awakened my obsession with true crime documentaries, I’ve been on a one woman mission to binge-watch my way through every one I can find.

So when the internet started buzzing about Netflix’s latest offering – a four-part true crime docuseries by the name of Evil Genius – I had to see what all the fuss was about.

It’s safe to say that the real life story is one of the weirdest you’ll probably ever come across. It takes a look at the 2003 case surrounding pizza delivery man Brian Wells, who robbed a bank with a bomb locked around his neck.

After telling police that he had been forced into it, the hunt for the real masterminds behind the scheme – which, bizarrely, involved a treasure hunt, some very lengthy instructions and a body in a freezer – really took off.

I’ll keep this spoiler-free (because, let’s face it, it’s that feeling of utter shock that really makes a true crime story) but trust me when I say that this one is a must-watch.

The internet seems to agree, with users sharing their rave reviews on social media.

But, please be warned, you’ll be left with even more questions than you started out with.