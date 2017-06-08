Netflix Is Starting To Cancel Shows

Try not to panic, but Netflix is cancelling some of it's original series and is planning to cut even more...

Since the news of Netflix’s cancellations first broke fans have been, quite understandably, on edge. With The Get Down axed after only one season and Sense 8 after just two our beloved original series no longer felt safe.

It all started with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings making a rather rare appearance to share his view that cancellations are not only healthy for the company but ‘necessary’ in their pursuit of ‘unprecedented success’ after he axed Baz Luhrmann’s hip-hop drama The Get Down.

Whilst fans were sad to lose the show, the news of it’s cancellation hasn’t kicked up a storm quite like that of Sense 8 with a petition launching within hours with the aim of getting the show to a ‘season three renewal.’ At the time of writing this almost 500,000 people have signed and supported the fans view that Sense 8 ‘is not just a TV show, to watch for fun, instead of just being that, Sense 8 has given the world a new way of seeing others: with acceptance, love and understanding.’

Following on from these cancellations, and those of Marco Polo and Bloodline, fans are anxious to see if any more of their beloved original Netflix shows will be cut. With worrying rumours circling around about a few favourites like Flaked, Marvel’s Iron Fist and Girlboss it’s hard not to watch your go-to shows a little apprehensively.

However, whilst this is sad in the short term the cuts should pay off for us viewers in the long run, as the main reason why they’re cancelling shows is to push themselves to take more risks with the content that they’re creating. Whilst talking with CNBC Hasting’s commented that “we’ve cancelled very few shows, I’m always pushing the content team: ‘We have to take more risks, we have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall.’

Whilst iconic shows like Stranger Things, cult fave 13 Reasons Why and the first original Netflix series House of Cards should remain safe, for now at least, we’re still keeping everything crossed!