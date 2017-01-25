The National Television Awards 2017: All The Winners

Because that's what it's all about really, right?

It’s the first big awards ceremony on the calendar for us Brits, hence why we’re so excited for the National Television Awards.

Hosted by the wonderful Dermot O’Leary and held in London, the event saw all of TV’s finest rock up to enjoy the show and hopefully bag some awards.

Backstage, Gogglebox fave and all-round lovely lass Scarlett Moffatt greeted the winners. The star, who looked incredible in a fluoro pink shorts ‘n’ blazer, acted exactly as we would if we were in her position, yelling with glee at the thought of meeting Mary Berry.

The big winners of the night included Lacey Turner, Mrs Brown’s Boys and, of course, Ant & Dec who cleared up.

Mary Berry gave an emotional speech when picking up her award for Best Judge on the last ever series of the BBC-owned Great British Bake Off, making us all well up.

Here’s the the full list of the 2017 National Television Awards winners…

Best Soap: Emmerdale

Best Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing

Best Entertainment Programme: Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Best Drama: Casualty

Best Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Best Serial Drama Performance: Eastenders star Lacey Turner

Best Comedy: Mrs Brown’s Boys

Best Newcomer: Corrie’s Faye Brooks

Best Live Magazine Show: This Morning

Best Drama Performance: Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire

Special Recognition: Graham Norton

Best Daytime: The Chase

Most Popular TV Judge: GBBO’s Mary Berry

Most Popular Period Drama: Call The Midwife

Best TV Presenter: Ant & Dec

Best Challenge Show: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!