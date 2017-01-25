The National Television Awards 2017: All The Winners
Because that's what it's all about really, right?
It’s the first big awards ceremony on the calendar for us Brits, hence why we’re so excited for the National Television Awards.
Hosted by the wonderful Dermot O’Leary and held in London, the event saw all of TV’s finest rock up to enjoy the show and hopefully bag some awards.
Backstage, Gogglebox fave and all-round lovely lass Scarlett Moffatt greeted the winners. The star, who looked incredible in a fluoro pink shorts ‘n’ blazer, acted exactly as we would if we were in her position, yelling with glee at the thought of meeting Mary Berry.
The big winners of the night included Lacey Turner, Mrs Brown’s Boys and, of course, Ant & Dec who cleared up.
Mary Berry gave an emotional speech when picking up her award for Best Judge on the last ever series of the BBC-owned Great British Bake Off, making us all well up.
Here’s the the full list of the 2017 National Television Awards winners…
Best Soap: Emmerdale
Best Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing
Best Entertainment Programme: Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Best Drama: Casualty
Best Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox
Best Serial Drama Performance: Eastenders star Lacey Turner
Best Comedy: Mrs Brown’s Boys
Best Newcomer: Corrie’s Faye Brooks
Best Live Magazine Show: This Morning
Best Drama Performance: Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire
Special Recognition: Graham Norton
Best Daytime: The Chase
Most Popular TV Judge: GBBO’s Mary Berry
Most Popular Period Drama: Call The Midwife
Best TV Presenter: Ant & Dec
Best Challenge Show: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!