The National Television Awards 2017: Bits You Might Have Missed…

It was a veritable feast of fun!

Last night London played host to the annual National Television awards. Everyone’s favourite nice guy Dermot O’Leary presented the event with the brilliant Scarlett Moffatt on backstage duty.

See: All The Pics From The NTAs 2017 Red Carpet

The awards are voted for by the British public making them very special the TV’s A-list.

Holly Willoughby revealed her post-NTAs hangover cure

The red carpet was packed with well-dressed celebrities with stars such as Michelle Keegan and Megan McKenna leading the fash pack.

Emmerdale took home the much-coveted Best Soap award, beating Eastenders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks to bag the prize. A first time ever for the hit show.

If you missed out on watching the NTAs and haven’t got time to play catch up before work, here’s a quick run-down of the highlights so you can join in the conversation at work…

The National Television Awards 2017 Best Bits

Dermot O’Leary kicking off the ceremony with a sort-of all-singing and dancing routine. Sir Tom Jones did most of the hard work, tbh.

Read: The NTAs 2017: All The Winners

Scarlett Moffatt acting like all of us would, yelling and screaming with excitement whenever she saw a celeb she likes.

Danny Dyer presenting an award in the most cockney accent ever. Even for him.

The excellent throwback clip of Graham Norton starring in Father Ted back when he was a young actor. He went on to collect his Special Recognition award, calling it his “NTAs pity party” because it was the only way he’d get one over Ant & Dec. Fair.

Danny Dyer on his recent royal connection revelation, calling the Queen “RUDE” because “still hasn’t rung me.”

Gobby Piers Morgan was gagged by TV partner Susannah Reid after the pair had suffered “a controversial week.” The nation rejoiced.

Lovely Dermot O’Leary stepped in when a seating issue arose live on telly. He escorted a couple on their honeymoon to seats on the actual FROW. Much to their delight.

TV might show Game Of Thrones was beaten by… Casualty. Seriously. Only in the UK, eh? Jon Snow, you can come and cry on our shoulder anytime.

After winning their award, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield immediately began contemplating another all-night rager. Remember their hilarious drunken then hungover This Morning show the morning after the NTAs last year? Holly revealed her hangover cure – macaroni cheese. Scarlett Moffatt’s is carbs, a kebab and lots of water.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

There, now you’re pumped full of NTAs knowledge. Go forth and spread it!