Natasha Bedingfield Announces Her Pregnancy With A Gorgeous Instagram

The singer is looking BEAUTIFUL...

Remember Natasha Bedingfield? Well, we have some lovely news about her.

The 35-year-old singer has announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Matt Robinson, posting a gorgeous snap of her baby bump on Instagram yesterday.

The photo showed Matt romantically embracing his wife, as she showed off her blossoming stomach in a loose-fitting sheer top.

Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world! We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together 👶🏼🍼🌈🎈A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us A post shared by Natasha Bedingfield (@natashabedingfield) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

See: Pregnant Celebrities: Ultimate Maternity Fashion

How stunning?! Natasha had captioned the image: ‘Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world! We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together 👶🏼🍼🌈🎈A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us.’

She also told The Sun: ‘Becoming a mum is ­something I’ve always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance.

‘Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening… I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.’

See: Lidl’s New Maternity Range Is The Affordable Collection All Mums-To-Be Need

Of course, fans were quick to send their congratulations. Comments included: ‘Wow natasha! That’s fantastic news! So happy for you. Xx,’ and: ‘Omg!!!!!!!!! Is it weird that I had a strange feeling you were carrying a wee little one?! So much love to you guys… you’re gonna be so great! [sic].’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Natasha married businessman Matt in Malibu, California in 2009. She rose to fame in 2005 with the release of her debut album Unwritten, with singles These Words, Pocketful Of Sunshine and Love Like This becoming Top 40 hits in the States.

Huge congratulations, lady!