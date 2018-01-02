Natasha Bedingfield Just Announced The Birth Of Her First Child

The Unwritten singer is now a mama

Remember Natasha Bedingfield? Well, we have some lovely news about her.

The 36-year-old singer has announced that she’s welcomed her first child with husband Matt Robinson, posting a cute Instagram snap of herself in hospital yesterday.

See: Celebrity Babies: The Cutest Kids On Instagram

The quirky post showed her holding a coffee cup with the name ‘Mum’ written on the side, and she’d added the caption: ‘Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest new Year ever!’

Of course, fans were quick to send their best wishes. Comments included: ‘Congrats! that’s the best thing ever to start with on a new year!’ and: ‘Wow! Congratulations to you both!! ❤.’

Natasha married businessman Matt in Malibu, California in 2009. She rose to fame in 2005 with the release of her debut album Unwritten, with singles These Words, Pocketful Of Sunshine and Love Like This becoming Top 40 hits in the States.

She’d already revealed that she was expecting a little boy, telling followers in a New Year’s post: ‘Of course my favorite memory of this year is being blessed with the promise of a baby boy. I can’t wait to meet you very soon!’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Aw. Huge congratulations, lady!