Whatever Happened To Love Island’s Series One Contestant Naomi Ball?

She was a pretty controversial islander...

Love Island 2015 is well and truly back in our lives, thanks to our friends over at Netflix.

Yup, in case you missed the memo, our favourite streaming service has added the first two series of the hit reality TV show to their list. And we’ve been binge-watching it ever since.

Everyone wants to know what happens to our favourite islanders once the cameras stop rolling, right? And nobody caused a stir quite like Naomi Ball.

Arriving late to the Love Island villa as one of the ‘bombshell’ contestants, she ended up sparking something of a feud with Jessica Hayes. You may remember that they had an awkward habit of going after the same boys.

Jess had a little bit of a difficult start to the series; she coupled-up with Joshua Ritche quite early on (yup, the very same Joshua Ritchie that is now dating Charlotte Crosby IRL) before losing him to Naomi.

The model then turned her attention to Max Morley, another latecomer, before his eyes then wandered to – yes, you guessed it – Naomi.

Jessica went on to capture the hearts of viewers and take the Love Island crown, whilst Naomi was voted out by the public.

So, what’s happened to Naomi three years on?

Well, it appears that she has disappeared from the spotlight.

Naomi boasts over 80,000 followers on Instagram, yet she has made her profile private.

The last time she was spotted at a glitzy showbiz event was in 2016, at a film premiere in London.

She attended alongside Max, who split with fellow winner Jess after the show.

Die hard Love Island fans will know that there were rumours of a possible comeback during the Love Island’s 2016 series, but Naomi never made it back into the villa.

If you missed her explosive season, you can catch-up on Netflix right now.

We can’t think of a better way to countdown to the brand new series tbh.