Must-See Video: The LOOK Team Do The Harlem Shake!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last month, you’re bound to have heard of the latest craze hitting the internet.

The Harlem Shake has taken YouTube by storm, with everyone from this season’s model du jour Cara Delevingne to the Norwegian Army giving it a go. It starts with one dancer kicking off some serious moves for a 15-second solo, then, when the tune drops, everyone gets in on the dancing action…

The LOOK team came together to give you this little piece of viral-art, wearing masks in homage to model Cara D who, along with Jourdan Dunn, nailed The Harlem Shake at the Topshop Unique AW13 show at London Fashion Week. We hope you enjoy it, Cara!

Video