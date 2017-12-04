This article originally appeared on MarieClaire.co.uk

Mum shaming is a horrible and harmful modern phenomenon surrounding public shaming whereby mothers are publicly judged and criticised for how they are raising their children – with the insultfocusing on everything from balancing motherhood and work to the foods their children eat or the clothes they are dressing them in.

Essentially – mum shaming is mothers tearing each other down – and it needs to stop.

No one knows this more than celebrity mums, whose parenting skills are constantly on display, with every move and decision scrutinised and debated by a global audience.

Victoria Beckham was mum shamed for kissing her daughter Harper on the lips, Reese Witherspoon received hate for letting her son have a cinnamon roll for breakfast and Chrissy Teigen was slated by mum shamers for going out to dinner a month after giving birth to her daughter, Luna.

While these A-list women rise above the mum shamers, they really shouldn’t have to, with daily parenting criticism on such a mass scale actually being pretty harmful.

The latest A-lister to speak out on the subject is 36-year-old actress Julia Stiles who just took down her mum shamers in the best possible way.

Having given birth five weeks ago, the actress posted a photo of her new son Strummer to her Instagram account over the weekend – but her fans and followers didn’t seem too happy.