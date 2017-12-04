Julia Stiles hits backs at mum-shamers on Instagram
This article originally appeared on MarieClaire.co.uk
Mum shaming is a horrible and harmful modern phenomenon surrounding public shaming whereby mothers are publicly judged and criticised for how they are raising their children – with the insultfocusing on everything from balancing motherhood and work to the foods their children eat or the clothes they are dressing them in.
Essentially – mum shaming is mothers tearing each other down – and it needs to stop.
No one knows this more than celebrity mums, whose parenting skills are constantly on display, with every move and decision scrutinised and debated by a global audience.
Victoria Beckham was mum shamed for kissing her daughter Harper on the lips, Reese Witherspoon received hate for letting her son have a cinnamon roll for breakfast and Chrissy Teigen was slated by mum shamers for going out to dinner a month after giving birth to her daughter, Luna.
While these A-list women rise above the mum shamers, they really shouldn’t have to, with daily parenting criticism on such a mass scale actually being pretty harmful.
The latest A-lister to speak out on the subject is 36-year-old actress Julia Stiles who just took down her mum shamers in the best possible way.
Having given birth five weeks ago, the actress posted a photo of her new son Strummer to her Instagram account over the weekend – but her fans and followers didn’t seem too happy.
The photo in question saw the 36-year-old holding her son in a carrier on her front and a rucksack on her back, captioned: ’I haven’t worn a back pack since middle school. Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers.’
Proving that she’s above the mum shamers, Stiles returned to her Instagram this morning to put the trolls in their place.
She continued: ‘I was trying to keep as much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway. Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It’s way more fun.’
Well said Julia