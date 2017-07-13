Mon's mum, Sarah Brown, has admitted that we are seeing an 'interesting version' of Montana on Love Island...

Sarah Brown, mum of Love Island‘s Montana Brown, has revealed some pretty interesting information in a recent interview.

Montana’s journey on the show has been pretty rocky until recently, as she failed to connect romantically with anyone. Of course, we still loved her sassy one-liners, but it’s called Love Island not friend island…

See: Fans Are Divided By Olivia Attwood Following Her Split From Chris Hughes

But when the villa was shaken up and the girls were treated with a batch of new boys, Montana instantly connected with quiet Alex. Like she said, Christmas came early.

Shocked at how quickly things were progressing – both physically and emotionally – between her daughter and Alex, Sarah confessed to The Mirror that she is watching a different ‘version’ of Montana.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Mon’s mum told the publication: ‘She has a lot of integrity and high standards. Usually Montana is laid back when she meets somebody and will take her time and obviously she hasn’t.’

See: Love Island’s Amber’s Mum Has Spoken Out About THAT Kiss On This Morning

She continued, ‘It has been an interesting version of Montana, which isn’t really her. When she likes somebody, she likes them, but wouldn’t normally go head-first in. Everything seems to be fast-tracked.’

Well, we guess that’s what can happen when you spend 24/7 with someone…

‘The thing with Alex has been an interesting twist and not necessarily what she would normally be like.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Ooh… What could this mean?

Sarah also went on to accuse the show of being ‘choreographed’. Er.

She said: ‘I presume being in a pressurised environment means the reality is different. She is normally really private.

‘I think it must be quite choreographed and I know they are directed, so what you see is not always the reality.’

They're the real deal, so let's hope we get to see a little more of them on our screens tonight ✨🌴 👊🏽 #teammalex #teammontana #loveisland A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

See: Viewers Are Divided About Love Island’s Tyla After Jonny’s Dumping

An ITV spokesperson for the show denied these allegations to Digital Spy, stating: ‘We follow the islanders’ relationships, we do not direct them.’

Despite her claims, Montana’s mum, 51, is obviously still backing her daughter.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘I have ­absolute faith in her. I love her and I like her as a person,’ she concluded.

But do her words mean that newly official Montana and Alex aren’t all that they seem?

We have to confess, we believe they’re the real deal. And we’re totally smitten with them.

By Emily Jefferies