Muggy Mike Talks Megan McKenna Romance Rumours In Awkward GMB Interview

After weeks of speculation...

By Naomi Bartram

This article originally appears on CelebsNow

If you’re as obsessed with Celebs Go Dating as us, you’ll have noticed ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis isn’t exactly a charmer when it comes to women.

Although it looks like Mike’s pulling techniques are working on someone, as it was reported that the Love Island Lothario is secretly dating former TOWIE girl Megan McKenna.

Seriously, is it possible to find a better looking couple?

Anyway, while the pair have been pretty coy about the rumoured romance – apart from a few telling snaps on Valentine’s Day – now Muggy Mike has finally opened up about speculation in a rather awkward interview on Good Morning Britain.

During a chat alongside his CGD co-stars Sam Thompson and Tom Read-Wilson, the 25-year-old was grilled on whether the reality pros were an item, to which he said: ‘We did go on a date Valentine’s Day… that was our first date.

‘No one wants to be alone on that day.’

He then confirmed to hosts Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid that the pair went to Amsterdam, and added: ‘We had a good time.’

Interesting…

Although, things soon got awkward when heartthrob Mike refused to respond to the rest of their questions.

The ridiculously good looking pair first sparked speculation when they enjoyed a night out together last month and shared a load of snaps on Instagram.

Megan – who previously dated TOWIE co-star Pete Wicks – then sent her fans wild when she uploaded a photo last week of a hotel room with some very romantic rose petals on it. Ooo la la.

Keen to keep Mike’s identity hidden, the country singer then posted a picture of her hand and Mike’s holding shots in a bar, as well as another video of her sipping a cocktail with a small gift bag at her side…

Who knew our Celebs Go Dating playboy was such a romantic?

Watch this space!