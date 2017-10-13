We're ready to update our 'drobes with some serious bargains from the high-street retailer

The M&S Black Friday sale? We’re all over it.

In fact, the high-street retailer’s discounts are one of the main reasons we’re excited for this year’s event. Because trust us, they’re going to be huge.

Whether you’re looking for winter coats, little black dresses or a new pair of high heels for party season, M&S has it all. Want to know more about Black Friday? Here are the deets…

Celebrate #woolweek with a cosy coat with an effortlessly smart silhouette. Product code: T491465 A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

What is Black Friday?

In short, it’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Whether you’re after Black Friday clothing deals or are looking to pick up one of the most fabulous Black Friday dresses out there, you’ll definitely find an eye-popping deal or two.

When is Black Friday?

It’s taking place on 24 November, so make sure you’ve got your alarm set nice and early.

What’s in the M&S Black Friday sale?

We don’t know for sure – they’re keeping everything firmly under wraps. But in 2016, there was up to half price off home, clothing and beauty items.

In previous years, they’ve also had deals on sofas, bedding and towels.

We are celebrating five years of @rosiehw 's Autograph collection by bringing back her much loved pistachio set. Product code: T816355B A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Black Friday M&S clothes

Whether we end up with a blazer or a pencil skirt, we know we can rely on the M&S Black Friday sale to give our A/W ‘drobe a chic update.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We’re definitely interested to see if their (already very purse-friendly) £25 jeans will be slashed even further. It was hard not to pick up a pair in every shade earlier this year – M&S have options Light Grey, Indigo and Bleached – and now might be the time to do so.

Black Friday M&S accessories

From lingerie to jewellery, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for a few cute ‘bargs.

Turn your home into a cosy retreat with cushions, throws and fur (fake of course) A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

Black Friday M&S home

As we’ve previously mentioned, there was up to half price off M&S home last year.

Whether you’ve just bought your first pad or just fancy jazzing up your uni halls, we reckon you’ll find a cool armchair or Art Deco-style lamp at a great price.