Disney Fans, ASOS Is Selling An Actual Mrs Potts And Chip Tea Set

We can all go home now (to order this, obvs)

It’s no secret that we’re massive Disney fans at LOOK HQ. (Who isn’t?)

From this £8 Primark Disney Product (with over 300K views on Instagram) to this Minnie Mouse face mask on ASOS, we do our best to get our hands on them before they totally sell out.

But the latest Disney-themed item to catch our eye probably outdoes them all, because it’s basically Beauty and the Best characters IRL.

That’s right guys, if ever you dreamed of having tea served by Mrs Potts and Chip the teacup, now’s your chance to live out your childhood fantasy.

ASOS is selling the real deal for you to buy for the small price of £30. Bargain right?

If ever we needed a Disney item, this is it.

Now we just need ASOS to stock Lumière, Cogsworth and Fifi so that we can have a tea party with the whole gang…

By Lucy Abbersteen