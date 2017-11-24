The Biggest Baby Names Of 2018 Have Been Revealed And Of Course They’re The Cutest

These will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside

The predictions are in for the most popular baby boy and girl names of 2018, so listen up.

Pregnancy and parenting website babygaga.com has compiled a list of the names that have skyrocketed in popularity as we head into the new year – so if you’re in need of some inspiration, you’ve come to the right place.

While both of the number one spots are kind of predictable, given that they’ve been popular for a couple of years now, there are some more unique names you wouldn’t guess as being all that common.

And unsurprisingly, a few celebrity-inspired names feature on the list too (baby girl #2, #12 and #19, we’re looking at you).

Most Popular Girls Names Of 2018

Emma Charlotte Sadie Violet Kennedy Savannah Penelope Victoria Ellie Hazel Natalie Luna Rylie Aurora Scarlett Nora Zoe Amelia Harper Stella

Most Popular Boys Names Of 2018

Finn Jack Atticus Oliver Theodore Reuban Dylan Corin Adam Alexander Daniel Christopher Brandon Logan Joseph Hunter Lucas Kai Jasper Isaac

