The Biggest Baby Names Of 2018 Have Been Revealed And Of Course They’re The Cutest

These will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside

The predictions are in for the most popular baby boy and girl names of 2018, so listen up.

Pregnancy and parenting website babygaga.com has compiled a list of the names that have skyrocketed in popularity as we head into the new year – so if you’re in need of some inspiration, you’ve come to the right place.

While both of the number one spots are kind of predictable, given that they’ve been popular for a couple of years now, there are some more unique names you wouldn’t guess as being all that common.

And unsurprisingly, a few celebrity-inspired names feature on the list too (baby girl #2, #12 and #19, we’re looking at you).

Most Popular Girls Names Of 2018

  1. Emma
  2. Charlotte
  3. Sadie
  4. Violet
  5. Kennedy
  6. Savannah
  7. Penelope
  8. Victoria
  9. Ellie
  10. Hazel
  11. Natalie
  12. Luna
  13. Rylie
  14. Aurora
  15. Scarlett
  16. Nora
  17. Zoe
  18. Amelia
  19. Harper
  20. Stella

Princess Charlotte

The popularity of the name Charlotte is without doubt down to this little Royal!

Most Popular Boys Names Of 2018

  1. Finn
  2. Jack
  3. Atticus
  4. Oliver
  5. Theodore
  6. Reuban
  7. Dylan
  8. Corin
  9. Adam
  10. Alexander
  11. Daniel
  12. Christopher
  13. Brandon
  14. Logan
  15. Joseph
  16. Hunter
  17. Lucas
  18. Kai
  19. Jasper
  20. Isaac

By Lucy Abbersteen