The Biggest Baby Names Of 2018 Have Been Revealed And Of Course They’re The Cutest
These will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside
The predictions are in for the most popular baby boy and girl names of 2018, so listen up.
Pregnancy and parenting website babygaga.com has compiled a list of the names that have skyrocketed in popularity as we head into the new year – so if you’re in need of some inspiration, you’ve come to the right place.
While both of the number one spots are kind of predictable, given that they’ve been popular for a couple of years now, there are some more unique names you wouldn’t guess as being all that common.
And unsurprisingly, a few celebrity-inspired names feature on the list too (baby girl #2, #12 and #19, we’re looking at you).
Most Popular Girls Names Of 2018
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Sadie
- Violet
- Kennedy
- Savannah
- Penelope
- Victoria
- Ellie
- Hazel
- Natalie
- Luna
- Rylie
- Aurora
- Scarlett
- Nora
- Zoe
- Amelia
- Harper
- Stella
Most Popular Boys Names Of 2018
- Finn
- Jack
- Atticus
- Oliver
- Theodore
- Reuban
- Dylan
- Corin
- Adam
- Alexander
- Daniel
- Christopher
- Brandon
- Logan
- Joseph
- Hunter
- Lucas
- Kai
- Jasper
- Isaac
