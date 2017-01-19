This Morning’s Phillip Schofield’s CBB Opinion Is Pretty Controversial

The ITV presenter has spoken out about a controversial contestant...

Whilst Kim Woodburn has been making herself very unpopular with both her fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates AND the audience at home, Phillip Schofield appears to have admitted that he quite likes her.

During today’s episode of This Morning, the show’s presenter attempted to persuade his co-star Holly Willoughby to tune in and catch up with the Channel 5 show.

When Holly confessed that she hadn’t been keeping up with the CBB house this year, Schofe kept repeating ‘oh my god’ in disbelief, before saying one of the housemate’s names.

Yup. You’ve guessed it. It’s only Kim Woodburn.

The ITV presenter branded the series ‘incredible’, before also explaining that he found the whole thing ‘fascinating to watch.’

Phil also told her: ‘Just tune in tonight and she’ll be just as crackers as she was last night.’

He then added, ‘It’s absolutely compelling!’

This comes after viewers watched the How Clean Is Your House? star causing a right ol’ stir in the house over the past few days.

The 74-year-old even found herself being removed by security after taking nasty shots at her fellow housemates, particularly Nicola McLean, Jamie O’Hara and Bianca Gascoigne.

Yikes.

Former housemate James Jordan, who was evicted from the house earlier this week, even used his Loose Women interview to talk about the controversial member of the house, branding her behaviour ‘horrible.’

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional added: ‘She’s not exactly the nicest lady. She knows she’s on TV and does it at times when she knows the cameras are on her, which is all the time.’

Blimey.

It’s safe to say that Kim isn’t winning friends with her behaviour in the house.

So you might be on your own there, Schofe.