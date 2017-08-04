Love Island’s Montana Brown Has Had A Gorgeous Hair Makeover

The 21-year-old has freshened up her locks

Montana Brown has been one busy bee since leaving the Love Island villa last month.

The 21-year-old was recently announced as Pretty Little Thing’s first UK ambassador, and she’s also been making appearances on TV shows including Loose Women.

But she’s still managed to find time for some TLC, and headed to the salon yesterday for a hair makeover.

Mon’ documented her transformation over on Instagram Stories, captioning a photo of her pre-glammed locks: ‘My crispy hair before….’

She then showed us her ‘do after having a keratin blow-dry and extensions fitted. And the result? AH-mazing.

Her hairdresser explained exactly how she achieved the look, writing on her page: ‘We had the gorgeous @montanarosebrown1 back in today to complete her post Love Island look. Pictured here with @glamorousmama.co.uk who has been doing her hair since she was 16. 💞💞.

‘Keratin Blowdry for the lovely @montanarosebrown1 SOO glad to be able to tame her tresses after all of that sun in @loveisland ☀️🌴❤️. 150grams of @remicachet extensions fitted by @glamorousmama.co.uk from @additional_lengths [sic].’

Mon’ and boyfriend Alex Beattie came fifth on LI, just missing out on a spot in the grand finale.

We couldn’t get enough of the Hertfordshire girl’s snacking and straight talking throughout the series, and it seems we may be seeing much more of her in the future.

She told the Loose Women panel last week: ‘I just thought it would be a really good platform for me to do what I want to do. I don’t know what that is yet, but I just thought it would open some doors and maybe some opportunities as well.’

‘To be in the public eye it gives you a great platform to influence the public in a good way.’

We’re excited to see what you’ve got up your sleeve, lady!