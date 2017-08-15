Apparently Love Island’s Montana Is ‘Pushing’ Kem To Propose To Girlfriend Amber

Who will be the first 2017 Love Island couple to get engaged?! Well, Montana thinks she knows...

Montana Brown was definitely one of the stars of this year’s Love Island.

The 21-year-old won over the nation with her ability to eat her way through the drama (talk about finding our spirit animal), her killer swimsuit collection and her straight-talking attitude.

Unfortunately, the Hertfordshire girl just missed out on a spot in the final, making it to fifth place with her beau Alex Beattie.

As you’re probably aware, Mon’ and Al’ have since parted ways, taking to Twitter to confirm the split.

Close friend Kem Cetinay, who was crowned the winner of the series alongside girlfriend Amber Davies (who just so happens to be Mon’s BFF from the show), has since revealed his ‘shock’ at the break-up news.

He told the Metro: ‘I just think after leaving the villa, things don’t work, and they were mature about it and nipped it in the bud early…’

Now, Montana has been speaking out about Kem’s relationship with Amber. And, according to reports, it seems as though she’s keen for them to take things to the next step.

According to OK!, Montana has been trying to get Kem to put a ring on it. Speaking to Star Magazine, Montana reportedly said: ‘I keep pushing Kem to do it, but he’s like, ‘Oh stop it!’

‘But yeah, they will be them first for sure.’

Ooh.

Out with my luuuuurve 🍾 A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

It’s fair to say that Kem and Amber have been going from strength-to-strength since winning the ITV2 show.

Keeping their social media followers up-to-date with their romance on Instagram, the pair have been posting a series of loved-up snaps.

Aww.

Ring or no ring, we love you guys.