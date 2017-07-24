Love Island’s Montana On Why She Said Camilla Was ‘Draining’

The newest dumpee speaks out about THAT conversation with Georgia Harrison...

Love Island‘s Montana Brown has given her two cents on that conversation about co-star Camilla Thurlow.

Last week, we saw the 21-year-old complain to Georgia Harrison about how ‘sensitive’ Camilla, 28, is, admitting that she felt ‘drained’.

She said: ‘I’m losing my temper with Camilla. Being close with her is quite draining, she’s someone that needs picking up. She’s very sensitive compared to the average person.’

What with Camilla being the queen of our hearts and all, some viewers couldn’t help feeling personally victimised by Mon’s words.

One Tweeted: ‘Ok montana??? Sorry that Camilla’s self confidence issue is a burden to you! What a great friend #loveisland [sic].’

Another wrote: ‘Montana moaning about having to look out for camilla, that not what mates are supposed to do no? #LoveIsIand [sic].’

Now Montana has hit back at the criticism, explaining: ‘I’ll tell you what it is, for the past week I’ve felt a bit stressed. Almost like cabin fever from being in the same place for so long. I just found it hard to support her as a close friend.

'I was getting emotional as well at that point and I wasn't able to support her as I was before. That's something I really struggled with.'

‘I was getting emotional as well at that point and I wasn’t able to support her as I was before. That’s something I really struggled with.’

Montana and her boyfriend Alex Beattie were voted off the show last night, just one day before the final.

Some have speculated that her chat about Camilla may have had something to do with her exit, but others have stuck up for the Hertfordshire lass.

Tweets include: ‘Oh, I liked Montana! I thought she was the most honest, genuine and relatable girl in there!’ and: ‘I’m gonna have an emotional breakdown why Montana whyyyy😭 #LoveIsland.’

Do you think the right couple went? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.