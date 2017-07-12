Viewers Noticed Something About Montana’s Reaction To Last Night’s Dumping

Montana is just SO US

Montana Brown’s quick one-liners and perfectly timed snacking has made Love Island viewers fall a bit in love with her.

And her reaction to the drama that went down in last night’s episode has only made the public appreciate her – and her very expressive face – even more.

In one of the most shocking events of the series so far, we watched as Jonny and Tyla were voted the least popular islanders and had to decide between themselves who should stay and who should go.

When Jonny insisted he would be the one to leave, Tyla made a bit of a show about it in front of the islanders, and it’s safe to say Montana wasn’t convinced.

Immediately, viewers began taking to Twitter to praise the straight-talking Hertfordshire girl for her hilarious side-glance.

‘Montana’s face when Tyla was being just a tad over dramatic… Yeah, I feel the same hun,’ shared one fan. Another agreed: ‘Montana’s side eye when Tyla was being extra about Jonny leaving ahahahah [sic]’.

In fact, another viewer agreed with Theo’s controversial comment. The newcomer, who is currently coupled-up with Tyla, caused a bit of a stir when he announced that, if Tyla was genuinely so devastated at the thought of Jonny leaving, she should have left with him.

The tweet read: 'Tyla should have left with Johnny; she was making too much unnecessary noise to just stay; Montana's side eye was too real.'

The tweet read: ‘Tyla should have left with Johnny; she was making too much unnecessary noise to just stay; Montana’s side eye was too real.’

‘Theo n montana actual see right through tyla,’ shared another.

Some viewers shared the belief that Tyla’s outburst wasn’t genuine. One speculated: ‘Montana’s subtle facial expression when Tyla pretended to freak out was nothing short of “is this a joke?”‘.

Another claimed that Tyla was a ‘serious actress’…

Capturing the classic side-glance, a fan wrote: ‘Montana seeing right through Tyla’s BS 😂😂😂 iconic. Go be with the man you love after that performance’ [sic].

So it’s fair to say that Tyla really divided opinion with her reaction to the shock dumping. But we’re pleased to see that we can always rely on Montana for some light relief in a dramatic moment.

And we’ll definitely be tuning in to ITV2 at 9pm tonight to see how Tyla is coping.

By Emily Jefferies