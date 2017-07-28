Love Island’s Montana Brown Reveals Why She Really Entered The Show

Montana opened up on Loose Women yesterday...

Montana Brown proved to be a bit of a controversial character by the end of this year’s Love Island.

Having been previously voted by the public as the most popular girl in the villa, Montana’s honesty got her in a bit of trouble – and she and boyfriend Alex Beattie were dumped just before the grand finale.

Personally, we couldn’t get enough of Mon’s snacking and straight talking.

And now a TV insider has discussed what Montana’s future in the public eye looks like, telling The Sun: ‘Unlike many of the other Love Island contestants Montana is determined to keep the projects she chooses classy. She wants to forge a glowing telly presenting career so turned down offers from reality TV agents and followed the stars.

‘Montana feels she is something really special and has aimed high. She has dreams of her own talk show aimed at younger people so wants the best management team possible around her.

‘Montana loves fashion – she’s planning on launching a clothes range in the near future too.’

And the Hertfordshire girl discussed the REAL reason she entered the ITV2 reality show on Thursday’s Loose Women: ‘I just thought it would be a really good platform for me to do what I want to do. I don’t know what that is yet, but I just thought it would open some doors and maybe some opportunities as well.’

Montana continued: ‘To be in the public eye it gives you a great platform to influence the public in a good way.’

It looks like the brunette beauty has some big plans!

By Emily Jefferies