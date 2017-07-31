Love Island Fans Are Still Confused By Montana And Alex’s Relationship

Those 'split' rumours are still flying around...

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie denied they’d split on last night’s Love Island reunion show – but fans still aren’t 100% convinced.

Rumours have been floating around about a possible break-up for a few days, after their Instagram followers noticed they’d been suspiciously absent from each other’s pages.

This is despite the fact that the couple went official in the villa, and Alex told Mon’ that he loved her. Eeep.

When host Caroline Flack brought the speculation up yesterday, the pair, both 21, insisted that they’d just been separated by distance.

Montana hails from Hertfordshire, while Alex has been back in his home city of Newcastle.

Alex said: ‘We just live at opposite ends of the country,’ and Montana agreed: ‘It’s not true, he lives way up north.’

However, not everyone was convinced. One viewer Tweeted: ‘Do not believe at all that Alex and Montana are together even sitting together you could see tried to keep united #LoveIslandReunion [sic].’

Another wrote: ‘#LoveIsland Alex and Montana didn’t even look at each other I swear 😒.’

Hmm. The couple did share a number of posts from the after-party, captioning a snap of themselves posing in the back of a car: ‘Reunited’.

It’s since been reported that Mon’ left with co-star Simon Searles. but TBH, the Love Island crew are all such good pals that that could mean anything.

Montana actually opened up about her romance on Loose Women last week, admitting that she’s not in love with her beau just yet, but that she definitely sees a future with him.

She said: ‘I take a long time to fall in love with someone. But hopefully that is something to come. I really hope I am still with Alex in five years. It is really early days so you can’t say.’

Aw. Fingers crossed these two are still together in five years. ‘Cause can you imagine those babies?!