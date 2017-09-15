Love Island’s Montana On How She REALLY Feels About Alex And Chyna

The 22-year-old's ex is said to have hooked up with their co-star...

Love Island‘s Montana Brown has given her two cents on those rumours about Alex Beattie and Chyna Ellis.

If you watched this year’s series, you’ll know that the 22-year-old went official with Alex, 21, in the villa. Alex even dropped the ‘L-bomb’, but sadly, they ended things shortly after the show wrapped.

Since then, Mon’s jetted off to LA and announced a collection with PrettyLittleThing, while Alex has been busy making club appearances across the UK.

But according to reports, he has managed to fit in time for a little romance… Ooh.

He and Chyna, 23, have been seen looking cosy on one another’s social media pages, and a source tells The Sun: ‘They spent an evening together and definitely hooked up. They really fancy each other and enjoy one another’s company.

‘It just happened the one time, they’re making the most of life outside the villa and Alex is enjoying being single.’

We wouldn’t have been surprised if Mon’ had felt a little weird about the news.

But she insists she’s cool with her ex moving on, saying: ‘I wasn’t surprised to be honest, just because she’s looking for somebody, I think Alex might be looking for somebody, he’s attractive, she’s attractive, so good luck to them.

‘It doesn’t bother me at all. Alex and I broke up, that’s fine, I like him as a person, we’re just not romantically there anymore.

‘I don’t think we’re very compatible, so us breaking up was the best, and I think he wants a girlfriend so maybe Chyna was the next on the list.’

Oh, how things can change in a month…