Those Mollie King And AJ Pritchard ‘Romance’ Rumours Just Aren’t Going Away

It doesn’t seem as though those rumours surrounding Mollie King and AJ Pritchard’s ‘romance’ will be going away anytime soon.

Speculation about the pair’s close relationship was rife during their time on Strictly Come Dancing, and now they’ve been spotted looking very cosy together once again.

They were photographed walking arm-in-arm through a park in Liverpool after attending the wedding of Strictly choreographer Jason Gilkison last week.

AJ, 23, carried Mollie’s handbag, and at one point wrapped his arm around the 30-year-old’s waist.

They were joined by Strictly dancer Neil Jones, after partying with co-stars including Giovanni Pernice, Aljaž Škorjanec, Janette Manrara, Gorka Márquez, Karen Clifton and Kevin Clifton.

Gorka, 27, shared an Instagram snap of the group together at the nuptials, which showed AJ with his arm around Mollie’s shoulder.

Mollie and AJ have kept very quiet about the rumours, but The Saturdays singer Mollie did post a super-sweet tribute to AJ when they were eliminated from Strictly.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘AJ, I don’t even know where to begin… I have felt like the luckiest girl in the world being able to dance in your arms every Saturday night. I can’t even begin to thank you enough for everything you have done… You are absolutely magical.’

Aw. Whatever the case, we think it’s lovely that Mollie and AJ have cemented such a strong bond.