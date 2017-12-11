Mollie King Pays Tribute To AJ Pritchard After Their Strictly Elimination

The couple were voted off the BBC1 show last night

It’s been an emotional weekend for Mollie King and AJ Pritchard.

The pair were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing yesterday, leaving Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice, Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Skorjanec, Alexandra Burke and Gorka Márquez, and Joe McFadden and Katya Jones in the final.

As we all know, reports of a ‘romance’ have been swirling since Mollie, 30, and 23-year-old AJ were partnered together. And they did nothing to quell these rumours last night.

Mollie shared a picture of herself and AJ performing over on Instagram, gushing; ‘AJ, I don’t even know where to begin… I have felt like the luckiest girl in the world being able to dance in your arms every Saturday night. I can’t even begin to thank you enough for everything you have done… You are absolutely magical.

‘And of course, thank you so so much to every single one of you who voted us through this far. It has been a complete dream getting to the semi finals and we wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without you. ❤️.’

On his page, AJ captioned the same image: ‘Thank you Mollie 🙏🏻😘. You have been outstanding throughout this journey, each & every performance has become a cherished memory that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.. You are a STAR ⭐️… @mollieking @bbcstrictly #Waltz #2017 #Semi-Finals [sic].’

Aw. TBH, whether they’re an item or not, we love these two.