We Have Very Sad News About Gogglebox’s Moffatt Family

Now that Scarlett's a fully-fledged celebrity, she and her parents are leaving the show. WAAAH

We all knew this day would come, but we’re still devastated by the latest announcement from Gogglebox.

The Moffatt family are officially leaving our screens, now that Scarlett is a fully-fledged TV presenter and I’m A Celebrity winner. Noooo : (.

A spokeswoman for the Channel 4 show tells the Sunday People: ‘The Moffatt family will not be appearing in this series.

‘The whole premise of Gogglebox is normal people commenting on the TV. Scarlett is now a celebrity in her own right so it made sense she wouldn’t continue.’

Okay, so we get that Scarlett’s a pretty big name now.

She made her hosting debut at the National Television Awards last month, and is set to join the new series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

But what about her parents Betty and Mark? Surely they can carry on without her?

Well, apparently not. The spokeswoman continues: ‘She and her parents came as a package. It wouldn’t work so well without all three of them.’

Waah. We guess this makes sense, but we’re seriously going to miss their Geordie jokes and giggles.

However, we’re thrilled that Scarlett’s having such success. And the 26-year-old is clearly very excited for her post-Gogglebox chapter.

She recently told The Sun: ‘I’ve watched Saturday Night Takeaway with my family for as long as I can remember I’m such a huge fan, so to be part of one of the biggest entertainment shows out there, with two of my all time TV heroes Ant and Dec, is an absolute dream.

‘I am so excited. I didn’t think 2016 could be topped but I really can’t wait for my Saturday nights now.’

Aw. Congratulations, lady!