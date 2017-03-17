Skins’ Mitch Hewer Is Looking Pretty Damn Different These Days

The 27-year-old is set to return to our screens, and HELLO...

Ah, Skins. It was the E4 show that made teenagers across the UK feel lame for not spending every night at wild house parties and driving cars into lakes.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s now been 10 whole years since we were first introduced to Tony, Cassie, Sid et al – and things have changed quite a bit since then.

Nicholas Hoult (Tony) stars in the X-Men films, Hannah Murray and Joe Dempsie (Cassie and Chris) have both appeared in Game Of Thrones, Dev Patel (Anwar) just scored an Oscar nomination for Lion and Kaya Scodelario (Effy) is the new female lead in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

But what about their co-stars? Well, remember Mitch Hewer? He played Maxxie, and is now set to return to our screens.

The 27-year-old has nabbed a part in Casualty, where he’ll be looking pretty different to his past alter-ego.

In a recurring guest role as Mickey Ellisson, he’ll play part of the Ellisson family, who were first introduced back in 2015 as part of a storyline that ended in nurse Jacob Masters being shot.

His parents Roy and Denise Ellisson were the leaders of a far-right organisation, which came under attack by a Muslim extremist group.

Switching it up from his old-school blond mop, Mitch is now rocking a shoulder-length ‘do, top-knot and fuzzy beard. And we’ve gotta say, we’re BIG fans.

Mitch says: ‘I’m having such a wonderful time filming Casualty. I’m very excited for people to meet Mickey and for them to feel the difficulties that he endures in his life. I’m ever so grateful for this opportunity; it really has been a fantastic experience.’

Casualty‘s executive producer Simon Harper adds: ‘I’m delighted to welcome such a high-profile and gifted young actor as Mitch to the Casualty family and very excited about his story.

‘We met Mickey’s parents in 2015, but don’t judge a book by its cover. Mickey isn’t necessarily cut from the same cloth in his dealings with the Casualty regulars and there will be absolutely explosive consequences.’

Looking forward to it, Mitch!