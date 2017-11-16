Miranda Kerr Is Expecting A Baby With Husband Evan Spiegel

The model shared her exciting news yesterday

Guys, we have some lovely news about Miranda Kerr today.

The 34-year-old model is expecting her second child, her first with husband Evan Spiegel. Aw.

A family spokesperson tells E! News: ‘Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.’

Miranda shares custody of her six-year-old son Flynn Christopher with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, while Evan is set to become a first-time dad. The pair began dating in 2014, and married earlier this year.

Of course, the couple have been inundated with congratulatory messages on social media. Over on Miranda’s Instagram page, comments from fans include: ‘Congratulations on your pregnancy 🤗💗🇵🇭 beautiful baby otw 🤰🏻✨,’ and: ‘Congratulations Miranda, Evan and Flynn on your new family member on the way!! Lots of love xxxx 💖 [sic].’

We’re seconding that one. Sending you lots of love at this exciting time, Miranda and Evan!