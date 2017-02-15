How Millie Mackintosh Reacted To Professor Green’s ‘Engagement’

The 27-year-old has kept a dignified silence on Instagram...

Professor Green confused pretty much the whole of Instagram last night, when he appeared to announce his ‘engagement’ to girlfriend Fae Williams.

The 33-year-old rapper shared an Instagram snap of Fae – with a giant rock on that finger.

Fingers crossed this time ay 🤔😌 A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Of course, fans were quick to send their congratulations. Comments included: ‘Congratulations to you both! She is a lucky lady! Wishing you all the luck in the world! You deserve it xx,’ and: ‘Congratulations @professorgreen happy that you have found love!’

However, they were a little shocked by the way Pro seemingly confirmed the news.

In what appeared to be a thinly-veiled dig at his ex-wife Millie Mackintosh, he wrote: ‘Fingers crossed this time ay🤔😌.’ Eeeep.

So how has Millie responded to all of this?

Well, as it turns out, she hasn’t. The ex-Made In Chelsea star, 27, has kept a dignified silence since Pro’s upload last night.

However, she did make a cheeky Valentine’s joke earlier in the day.

Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:50pm PST

Millie – who’s now loved-up with her MIC co-star Hugo Taylor – captioned a cartoon of a dog carrying a bone: ‘Wanna bone?’

LOLz. She also posted a snap of a gorgeous bunch of flowers, presumably from Hugo, while he uploaded a shot of them kissing.

🌹 happy valentines my darling 💙 A post shared by Hugo Taylor (@hugotaylorlondon) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:55am PST

Considering Mills is smitten with Hugo, we doubt she’s got time to worry about Pro and Fae RN.

But whatever the case, it later transpired that things may not be quite as they seemed. Over on Pro’s Instagram Story, he shared videos of his lady sporting the Tessa Metcalfe ring – but NOT on her left hand.

Instead, she’d swapped it to her index finger. Hmm.

Then Pro – real name Stephen Manderson – posted a photo of himself rocking the jewel. He’d popped it onto his little finger, and written the caption: ‘Engaged to myself. Wait a minute, wrong finger.’

Fans are now convinced that Pro was just having a big ol’ joke. One wrote on Instagram: ‘Fuming they’re not engaged,’ and: ‘They’re not engaged babes 👀 just a hot piece of 💎.’

Engaged or not, we’ve gotta agree with that one.