How Millie Mackintosh Is Dealing With Her Fashion Business Closing

It's been a tough week for the Made In Chelsea star, but she's determined to bounce back

There was resounding sadness in the LOOK office last week, when Millie Mackintosh announced she would be closing her self-titled fashion range. The business, Cammac, will be liquidated after it was revealed the label owes £584K, with Millie personally losing £178K.

Announcing the closure on Instagram, Millie revealed the business had struggled with the current financial climate, saying: ‘[It] has proved immensely challenging and the business is no longer sustainable.’

We imagine it’s a rather gloomy time for Millie, 28, but despite the news, a source speaking exclusively to LOOK has revealed that she’s in positive spirits, determined to focus on projects and endorsements set for the following year.

She’s also getting married to former Made In Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor, 31, and throwing herself into planning the wedding.

‘Millie is devastated that her business has gone bust – but she allowed herself a couple of days to feel sorry for herself and is now vowing to come out fighting and get her life and career back on track,’ explains a friend.

There are apparently three endorsement offers on the table for the star and last year, Millie launched her first beauty line with Boots, which is set to continue. Our insider reveals she’s been hard at work on the next range, with new products set to drop in September.

There are rumours the former reality star is liquidating the business, only to be starting another one, but LOOK can reveal this isn’t the case.

‘Millie is not about to launch a new fashion label,’ her agent told us exclusively.

We think there could be a potential move into fitness this year, though. ‘Millie’s been spending lots of time in the gym, which has helped her stay in a positive and motivated head space,’ says a close pal.

‘Hugo has played a big part in lifting her spirits, too. Planning the wedding has been a great distraction and has been her salvation through all of this.’

We’re truly gutted for Millie, but we know she’ll make a brilliant comeback. In the meantime, it seems the wedding countdown is officially on…

