Millie Mackintosh Is The First Ever Face Of NIP+FAB!

Millie Mackintosh has been announced as the first EVER face of beauty brand NIP+FAB, and we couldn’t be more excited.

We’ve always been a fan of Millie’s beauty regime (she does have amazing skin after all…), so imagine how over-the-moon we were to find out that the former Made In Chelsea star was supporting such a lush beauty brand.

The announcement came via Mrs Manderson’s Instagram page, where she also shared a snap of her perfectly toned body from behind-the-scenes on her NIP+FAB shoot.

According to the Quality Street heiress, she loves NIP+FAB’s Detox and Yoga Body Blends and uses the Cellulite Fix to keep her skin firm, adding: “NIP+FAB is a quintessential British brand, cool and edgy as well as super-effective.”

Excuse us while we go stockpile these must-have buys…

Millie was happy to hear how fans felt about her beauty news, posting on Instagram: “Loving everyone’s positive comments and feedback from my @nipandfab shoot! I feel great, now time get my butt kicked @barrecore #strongnotskinny”.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of Millie Mackintosh’s NIP+FAB shoot below…

By Lauren O’Callaghan

Got a tablet? You can now download LOOK magazine straight to your



iPhone



,



iPad



,



Kindle



,



Nook



or



Zinio



. Browse your copy from the comfort of your sofa. Don’t forget to rate and review it! Or subscribe to the print edition to get LOOK delivered every week, buy



here



.