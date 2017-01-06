Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor Start The New Year With Plenty Of PDAs

The loved up couple have just flown back from a romantic holiday in South Africa... And they're looking more smitten than ever

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have started the new year with a whole lot of love. And we’re so pleased for them.

The former Made In Chelsea co-stars reignited their romance last year following Millie’s divorce from Professor Green. And ever since, they’ve been going from strength to strength.

And the cute couple marked the new year in the most enviable way – with a seriously romantic trip to South Africa.

Between the date night dinners and frolics on the beach, it pretty much looked like the dream holiday. And Millie’s clearly feeling very comfortable in front of her man, as she only went and posed for a totally naked Instagram snap.

The former MIC star was pictured in the image, which has since been deleted, cheekily gazing out to sea from her and Hugo’s apartment with the caption reading: ‘My morning view’. Looking ah-mazing, lady.

But whilst Millie and Hugo look happier than ever, people still couldn’t help drawing comparison between hers and her ex Professor Green’s Instagram accounts.

2016, I have one word for you, bye! 👋 A photo posted by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:57pm PST

Because around the same time, Pro uploaded a snap of his new girlfriend Fae Williams holding up her top and flashing the world (except for two carefully placed censor bars).

‘2016, I have one word for you, bye!’, Stephen captioned the pic.

Probably a total coincidence, but after the rocky year Millie and Pro just had with their very public divorce being broadcast to all, as well as those provocative song lyrics from Pro about their marriage, it’s no wonder people are speculating that they’re both trying hard to convince the other that they’ve happily moved on.

Pro also posted a selfie that hinted that he was pleased to see the back of last year, writing: ‘To say I’m looking forward to next year would be an understatement. Thank you 2016, I’ve been tried and tested but I’m still here and a lot happier for it.’