‘My New Roomie’: Millie Mackintosh Reveals She’s Moved In With Boyfriend Hugo Taylor

Just one year on from divorcing rapper Professor Green, Millie Mackintosh has confirmed she's moved in with Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh revealed over the weekend that she may have moved in with current boyfriend Hugo Taylor, just one year after divorcing rapper Professor Green.

The former Made In Chelsea star posted a sweet Instagram of herself and Hugo from the British Fashion Council Fashion Film x River Island party on Friday, captioned simply ‘My new roomie’, suggesting that the couple may have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

My new roomie ❤️️❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:37am PST

Read: How Millie Mackintosh Reacted To Professor Green’s ‘Engagement’

Millie rekindled her relationship with entertainment PR and fellow MIC star Hugo after divorcing Professor Green (real name Stephen Manderson) last year. The couple were married for two years but decided to call it quits in February 2016 citing ‘unreasonable behaviour’. In a joint statement released at the time, the couple revealed:

‘It is with sadness and regret that we confirm our separation.’

‘It is a mutual decision, we still care deeply about each other and would like it to be known it is on amicable terms and we wish each other well.’

Millie’s romance with former flame Hugo has given fans much to talk about, with many feeling that the two have always carried a torch for each other, despite the six-year hiatus. And this newest piece of information is just the icing on the MIC cake.

‘It’s lovely to see a couple so meant for each other, eventually get their crap together and make a go of it,’ one fan commented. Another simply wrote, ‘Always felt you two were made for each other 💙💗 congratulations.’

Aww.

Fingers crossed this time ay 🤔😌 A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

And it appears that Professor Green has also found love in the form of current girlfriend Fae Williams, whom it was reported he may have proposed to on Valentine’s Day. A snap posted to the rapper’s Insta last week showing current GF Fae sporting a rather large sparkler sent social media into overdrive, especially as caption ‘Fingers crossed this time ay’ may or may not have been a subtle dig at ex-wife Millie.

Read: Professor Green Just Confused Everyone With His ‘Engagement’ News

Either way, both parties have moved on and we wish them all the very best for the future.