Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor’s LFW Night Out Doesn’t Go To Plan

Millie Mackintosh has become a firm fash’ pack favourite, particularly over London Fashion Week.

We were certainly keeping a close eye on her wardrobe during the most fashionable weekend of the calendar. The former Made In Chelsea star has has been hitting the town in some style hits, including a gorgeous pastel pink wrap top and tailored black trous.

But, apparently, one LFW night out with beau Hugo Taylor didn’t quite go to plan.

The former reality couple, who rekindled their romance after Millie divorced from husband Professor Green, are said to have been turned away at the door of a celebrity party on Monday night.

The exclusive LOVE magazine party – which was held at Annabel’s private members’ club – was host to A-listers including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn.

According to reports, Millie and Hugo arrived at the door only to be turned away.

The MailOnline report that the 27-year-old and her 30-year-old boyfriend were not on the guest list for the exclusive bash, which was also hosted by Burberry following the London Fashion Week show on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for LOVE magazine told the publication: ‘Millie was not a guest at this event. She tried to get in and was turned away.’

Millie has so far remained silent on the situation, but there’s no denying that the fashion designer pulled another winning look out of the bag for the occasion.

Opting for a slinky black velvet number, Millie was looking tanned in her Sarah Baadarani dress, featuring a side split and a cut-out at the waist.

You’re definitely one of our style stars, lady.