Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor Are Officially Engaged

The couple announced their exciting news over the weekend

It’s time to get your hats out… Millie Mackintosh is engaged to Hugo Taylor!

Yep. It was confirmed yesterday that Hugo, 31, had put a ring on it while he and Millie, 28, were enjoying a romantic holiday in Greece last week.

A representative for the ex-Made In Chelsea star tells MailOnline: ‘I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece.’

Fans had been speculating about the happy news for a while, after Millie was spotted wearing what appeared to be a huge rock on that finger during their trip.

But she’s been very coy, choosing not to announce anything to her followers and cleverly hiding her hand on Instagram.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the congratulatory messages from flooding in.

One reads: ‘CONGRATS @milliemackintosh💍,’ while another says: ‘Congratulations to you both on engagement [sic].’

Millie and Hugo have quite the love story to reflect back on. We first saw them hook up on MIC in 2011, but split after Hugo admitted to cheating with Mills’ pal Rosie Fortescue. Remember THAT water-throwing incident? Eeeep.

Two years later, Millie became engaged to rapper Professor Green and they married in 2013. But they announced their separation in 2016, and she later returned to her old flame.

Since then, they’ve seemed more loved-up than ever, sharing photos from various exotic trips and green eye-inducing date nights together.

Petition for Made In Chelsea: The Wedding, anyone? Huge congratulations, Millie and Hugo!