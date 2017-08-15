Millie Mackintosh Shows Off Her Stunning Engagement Ring On Lorraine

The 28-year-old got engaged to her Made In Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor last month

We’ve just been given our first proper look at Millie Mackintosh’s engagement ring, and it’s b-e-a-utiful.

The ex-Made In Chelsea star appeared on Lorraine this morning, where she chatted to stand-in host Christine Bleakley about her and fiancé Hugo Taylor’s happy news.

Wedding crashers 👯 – my dress is pre fall #comingsoon 🌸 A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

Christine, 38, gushed: ‘Congrats!’ to which Millie replied: ‘Thank you. It was a surprise. I’m very, very happy.’

Unable to take her eyes off Millie’s sparkler, Christine joked: ‘I’m really sorry, but that’s blinging at me!’

And TBH, we’d probably have had exactly the same reaction. Millie’s ring is certainly stand-out, featuring a delicate band and a ginormous circular diamond.

A coy Millie responded: ‘I’m hiding it,’ which led Christine to ask: ‘Why are you hiding it?’

The camera then zoomed in on the stunning rock, with Christine exclaiming: ‘It’s beautiful!’ To this, Millie said: ‘Thank you. He’s a keeper.’

We have to agree with you there, lady!

It was confirmed last month that Hugo had proposed, getting down on one knee while he and Millie, 28, were enjoying a romantic vacay in Greece.

A representative for the 31-year-old star told MailOnline: ‘I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece.’

The couple have quite the love story to reflect back on. We first saw them hook up on MIC in 2011, but split after Hugo admitted to cheating with Mills’ pal Rosie Fortescue.

Two years later, Millie became engaged to rapper Professor Green and they married in 2013. But they announced their separation in 2016, and she later returned to her old flame.

Since then, they’ve seemed more loved-up than ever, sharing photos from various exotic trips and green eye-inducing date nights together.

So cute. Judging by that ring, we can only imagine how lavish the big day will be…