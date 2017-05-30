Top 7 Millennial Pink Places For Your Insta
From blush to bubblegum we're sharing the best pink places to instagram whilst on your summer holidays...
1, Peggy Porschen, London
Stop off at Peggy Porschen’s and try one (or three…) of their world famous cupcakes. A dreamy place to celebrate special occasions, or to pop into for a casual mid-week treat to yourself – their vanilla salted caramel cupcakes are our ultimate weakness – don’t forget to document your trip! Whilst a classic snap of you sweetly smiling down at your cupcake is guaranteed to get the likes, an aerial shot of your sweetest treats (with an obligatory inclusion of your fave sunnies) is a nice way to mix up your grid.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
2, Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, India
Undoubtedly the prettiest palace in the world. No trip to Jaipur seems to be complete without a trip to Hawa Mahal. It currently tops our bucket list as we’ve heard that the views from the top of the ‘Palace of Wind’ is just as phenomenal.
3, Sketch, London
The destination for afternoon tea in London, with the sweetest selection of sandwiches and cakes around. If this wasn’t quit enough, literally everything in Sketch is peak instagram goals: from their igloo loo’s to pink booths – whatever you snap is sure to be a hit.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
4, Oia, Santorini
Nestled into the side of Santorini’s already beautiful assortment of homes, cafes and restaurants is the peak pink house. Built into the volcanic rock is a home so adorable it’s become almost more instagrammed than the iconic ocean views. Whether you’re looking to snap a cute #OOTD or simply the scenery Santorini ticks all the boxes.
5, Normann Copenhagen, Denmark
For all-pink-everything pop to Normann Copenhagen. This homeware store will not only give you enough house inspo to last you a lifetime but it also features an entirely pink corridor. Complete with floor-to-ceiling pink mirrors and bubblegum pink carpets this corridor leads onto the most breathtaking pink installation we’ve ever seen. With lamps, armchairs, sofas and side-tables all in millennial pink, a trip should be on every millennials list.
MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)
6, Piertro Nolita, New York
If, like us, you’d been wondering where the fashion week fave ‘pink as f***’ tees were from since last season don’t worry, we’ve located it. Inspired by NYC fave Piertro Nolita’s menu, the tee is the coolest promotion of an eco-friendly Italian that we’ve ever seen. Whilst we’ve not been lucky enough to sample their menu we’re desperate to get our hands on the tee and have a snap outside by the pink potters.
7, Frank’s Cafe, London
If you’ve not already popped to Frank’s Cafe with all your gals then get a date in and do! Their pink stairwell has become an iconic photo-op for a girl-group inspired shot. This roof-top Cafe in Peckham gives you a whole other view of London, be sure to get the g&t’s in and keep everything crossed for a sunny day!