Top 7 Millennial Pink Places For Your Insta

From blush to bubblegum we're sharing the best pink places to instagram whilst on your summer holidays...



1, Peggy Porschen, London



Stop off at Peggy Porschen’s and try one (or three…) of their world famous cupcakes. A dreamy place to celebrate special occasions, or to pop into for a casual mid-week treat to yourself – their vanilla salted caramel cupcakes are our ultimate weakness – don’t forget to document your trip! Whilst a classic snap of you sweetly smiling down at your cupcake is guaranteed to get the likes, an aerial shot of your sweetest treats (with an obligatory inclusion of your fave sunnies) is a nice way to mix up your grid.

2, Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, India

Hawa Mahal, the P I N K palace of Jaipur, India. #TravelTuesday #ThinkPink this week for #BreastCancerAwareness month. 15% of sales of our pink products will be donated to @breastcancernow #BCA A post shared by H O U S E O F H A C K N E Y (@houseofhackney) on Oct 27, 2015 at 2:17am PDT

Undoubtedly the prettiest palace in the world. No trip to Jaipur seems to be complete without a trip to Hawa Mahal. It currently tops our bucket list as we’ve heard that the views from the top of the ‘Palace of Wind’ is just as phenomenal.

3, Sketch, London

The destination for afternoon tea in London, with the sweetest selection of sandwiches and cakes around. If this wasn’t quit enough, literally everything in Sketch is peak instagram goals: from their igloo loo’s to pink booths – whatever you snap is sure to be a hit.

4, Oia, Santorini

sunday – #santorini A post shared by Aureta (@aureta) on May 28, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Nestled into the side of Santorini’s already beautiful assortment of homes, cafes and restaurants is the peak pink house. Built into the volcanic rock is a home so adorable it’s become almost more instagrammed than the iconic ocean views. Whether you’re looking to snap a cute #OOTD or simply the scenery Santorini ticks all the boxes.

5, Normann Copenhagen, Denmark

All pink everything continues to be the theme in the Gallery of our showroom! In the current exhibition, our Circus pouf has spread out like a wild, organic growth of over-sized mushrooms. #normanncopenhagen#normannshowroom#copenhagen#showroom#interior#pink#furniture#circuspouf#discoveringspaces#sping2017#allpinkeverything A post shared by Normann Copenhagen (@normanncph) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

For all-pink-everything pop to Normann Copenhagen. This homeware store will not only give you enough house inspo to last you a lifetime but it also features an entirely pink corridor. Complete with floor-to-ceiling pink mirrors and bubblegum pink carpets this corridor leads onto the most breathtaking pink installation we’ve ever seen. With lamps, armchairs, sofas and side-tables all in millennial pink, a trip should be on every millennials list.

6, Piertro Nolita, New York

Because all restaurants should be pink 💓 A post shared by Money Can Buy Lipstick (@teresalaucar) on May 30, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

If, like us, you’d been wondering where the fashion week fave ‘pink as f***’ tees were from since last season don’t worry, we’ve located it. Inspired by NYC fave Piertro Nolita’s menu, the tee is the coolest promotion of an eco-friendly Italian that we’ve ever seen. Whilst we’ve not been lucky enough to sample their menu we’re desperate to get our hands on the tee and have a snap outside by the pink potters.

7, Frank’s Cafe, London

Bold Tendencies beautiful pink stairwell. #frankspeckham A post shared by Franks Peckham (@frankspeckham) on May 17, 2016 at 11:53am PDT

If you’ve not already popped to Frank’s Cafe with all your gals then get a date in and do! Their pink stairwell has become an iconic photo-op for a girl-group inspired shot. This roof-top Cafe in Peckham gives you a whole other view of London, be sure to get the g&t’s in and keep everything crossed for a sunny day!