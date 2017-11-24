Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours After Posting This ‘Baby Bump’ Picture
'RUDE!!!'
By Alexia Fernandez
From the editors of PEOPLE
Miley Cyrus is denying rumours that she is pregnant after fans claimed she had a baby bump in a photo she posted of her pre-birthday celebrations.
Cyrus, who turned 25 on Thursday, addressed the rumours that same day in a tweet, writing, ‘RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s— ton of tufurkey.’
The singer posted the same photo she shared on Wednesday, except this time she drew a red arrow to her belly where fans thought she had a baby bump.
The Voice coach didn’t let the rumours get to her though — she continued celebrating her birthday with longtime love Liam Hemsworth, posting a photo of herself winking at the camera with her tongue out on Thursday.
Cyrus also shared a photo of herself as a child, sporting a wide, happy grin and writing, ‘Birthday Mood!’
The Malibu singer received an early birthday present from Hemsworth, 27, on Wednesday night — a custom gold necklace. But of course, this isn’t the first time a piece of jewellery on the couple has gained fans’ attention.
The duo sparked marriage rumours earlier this month after they were seen taking a stroll in Savannah, Georgia, wearing strategically placed metallic rings, although they have yet to tie the knot.
