OMG Does *This* Prove Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Married?

The on-off love birds are on again. For life

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were expected to get hitched later this year but could this Instagram post mean the pair have already married?

See: 10 Celeb Women Who Rocked Buzzcuts

Miley’a dad Billy Ray Cyrus has caused major speculation with his latest Instagram post. The country singer shared a snap of smiling Miley with the caption, “I’m happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.”

Miley Cyrus Hemsworth does have a nice ring to it…

Simply a cute post from a loving dad, right?

WRONG according to Miley’s fans. Because the singer is wearing a white dress in the shot people are going wild with theories that the blonde has married her lover man Liam Hemsworth.

Is it true? Is she now Miley HEMSWORTH.

Miley and Liam are set to wed in 2017

Tbf, the dress is definitely one we could see the Wrecking Ball belter wearing. A little bit hippy, a little bit cool.

Don’t go buying your wedding hats just yet. Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Miley is actually doing a photoshoot in the Himalayas. How they know that is anyone’s guess.