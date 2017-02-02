Were Miles Teller And Emma Watson ‘Too Demanding’ For La La Land?

Miles and Emma came close to landing the lead roles in the movie that's sweeping up awards, but did they lose out for bad behaviour?

With La La Land scooping pretty much anything vaguely golden and shiny on the horizon, it’s starting to feel as though Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were born to put on their tap shoes and play the lead roles in the hugely successful musical.

But with hype around the movie showing no signs of stopping, it’s emerged that they weren’t the only Hollywood options first pencilled in to play Mia and Sebastian.

Emma Watson and Miles Teller came close to landing the parts too.

Speculation has been rife that Miles and Emma W had lost out on La La Land due to their huge list of ‘demands’, but now the Whiplash actor has spoken out to slam the rumours of diva behaviour.

A Page Six source originally claimed that things didn’t work out with Emma and Miles as a result of their difficult demands.

She had apparently insisted that rehearsals took place in London, while he wanted more money for the part.

The insider claimed: ‘Miles was offered $4 million to star in La La Land, but he said he wanted $6 million. Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit.’

‘Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called La La Land!

‘They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her.’

The source went on to claim that the pair are now ‘raising hell’, and making their agents’ lives miserable for letting the now-prestigious roles go to Ryan and Emma Stone. Eep.

Clearly unhappy at being branded with a Hollywood ego, Miles took to Twitter to call BS on the whole thing, quoting a link to the article and accusing them of ‘reporting alternative facts’.

TBH, while the thought of Emma Watson throwing a strop and Miles Teller having a tantrum over La La Land is kind of great, it’s much more likely that the pair ran into scheduling conflicts.

Emma has, of course, been super-busy starring in the upcoming live action remake of Beauty and The Beast, while Miles has multiple film projects going on behind the scenes.

Luckily, La La Land seems to be doing okay without them.

By Lucy Wood