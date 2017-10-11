Mila Kunis Reveals Why She Won’t Buy Her Children Christmas Presents

It's a pretty simple reason, TBH.

Actress Mila Kunis, who has two children with actor Ashton Kutcher, has opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she handles motherhood at that special time of year…

‘So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids,’ she told them.

Yep, you read that right!

Mila and Ashton are parents to Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, three, and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, 10 months.

‘We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn’t really matter,’ she justified her decision.

‘Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything – it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift,’ the brunette beauty explained. ‘They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.’

The Black Swan actress went on to reveal that she and Ashton had warned both their parents to cut down on the gift-giving this year: ‘We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you – if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation, to the Children’s Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That’s our new tradition.’

Sounds pretty reasonable now, eh?

Mila continued to discuss that the new gift rule is part of the couple’s wish to raise ‘open minded children’.

‘Yeah, we’re not gonna raise a**holes,’ she announced. ‘There’s enough a**holes in this world. We don’t need to contribute.’

Ha! Well, we couldn’t expect a better explanation than that, could we?