Will these two ever work things out?

Mike Thalassitis left the Love Island villa last night, but before he said his final goodbyes he made sure he had an important chat with Chris Hughes.

Warning him to be wary of his girlfriend Olivia Attwood, Mike informed Chris that she told him face-to-face that she would sleep with him in the Hideaway if nobody would find out.

On tonight’s show, we’ll see Sam Gowland chipping in: ‘When she said that thing about Mike, I was there but Mike wasn’t there so she’s obviously said it twice.’

‘It’s muggy isn’t it,’ Chris responds. ‘She’s just trying to palm it off.’

Olivia chooses to sleep on the beds in the garden, telling Chris: ‘I want to be alone for a minute so I can process the day so tomorrow, I can be a better person.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The following morning, Liv discusses the situation with pals Sam and Amber Davies.

‘There’s nothing to really talk about. That’s why I want to be on my own. I live by myself so when things are rubbish, my mates are my support system but sometimes I just go back to my flat and I’ll just be on my own,’ she says.

‘Honestly, I’ll just have a conversation with myself and sort myself out so that’s what I did last night, I sat with my tea and I just put it all in perspective.’

The blonde beauty also opens up about her relationship in the Beach Hut: ‘My mouth has been getting me in trouble since the day I was born and yesterday my mouth caught up with me. Today, I am dusting myself off again and I’m fine…

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Tension Rises Between The Love Islanders As Sam Calls Gabby ‘Fake’

‘At the end of the day, me and Chris are emotionally built in totally different ways and we’re the definition of that couple that can’t live with each other and can’t live without each other and it’s not always pretty and we do clash heads…

Of course Mike wasn't gonna leave without sticking the boot in! 👟 #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

‘This is real relationship stuff and we’ve had more thrown at us than any other couple in this villa.’

See: The Bizarre Reason Why You May Have Seen Love Island’s Kem On Your Screen Before

With the shocking news that the girls will be taking a lie detector test later on, how will that affect Chris and Olivia’s already troubled relationship?

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

By Emily Jefferies