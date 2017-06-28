Love Island’s Mike Just Confused Everyone With A Tweet About Jess

Jess and Mike on Love Island
By

Hmmm...

Wait… did Love Island‘s Mike Thalassitis just hint that something did happen between him and Jess Shears?!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us explain. The pair seem to have become pretty friendly since leaving the villa last week.

See: Caroline Flack Speaks Out About Jess And Mike On Love Island: After Sun

Pictures have been posted to both of their social media accounts, leaving followers wondering whether they might have got a little closer. Rumours also started circulating about whether or not they spent the night together, although they’ve (so far) fiercely denied the allegations.

However, Mike got fans talking with a pretty cryptic Tweet yesterday.

When a viewer joked about him sleeping with Jess, he re-Tweeted it – and added a cry-laughing emoji. Hmmm.

See: Love Island’s Chloe And Sam Open Up About The Jess And Mike Rumours

Of course, he was immediately inundated with messages. One read: ‘You’ll get people talking sharing this 😂,’ while another said: ‘This made me crack up! @MikeThalassitis.’

But over on her page, Jess – who left beau Dom Lever behind in the villa – is still very much rubbishing the rumours.

She’s re-posted a number of fans Tweets, with one reading: ‘Really want @Jessica_Rose_UK to go into love island like Marlin did last year, just to tell Dom that nothing happened❤️ #Loveisland [sic].’

Others wrote: ‘@Jessica_Rose_UK  Loved watching u and Dom, i believe u did nothing with Mike and wish everyone else could see that ❤️❤️❤️🔥💯💯@LoveIsland,’ and: ‘Don’t believe for one minute @Jessica_Rose_UK slept with mike. she’s the only one who’s been true with her feelings in that villa❤️ [sic].’

After she headed out with fellow evictees Harley Judge, Chloe Crowhurst and Sam Gowland last night, she re-Tweeted the message: ‘So does that mean @Jessica_Rose_UK slept with Sam and Harley as she was out with them last night too 😴 [sic].’

Fair point. But we think these rumours may rumble on for a while…