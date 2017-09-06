So What Is Going On With Mike Thalassitis And Jess Wright?

These two have got close recently...

Controversial Love Island contestant ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis has caused a lot of speculation after he reportedly flirted up a storm with TOWIE‘s Jessica Wright at the TV Choice Awards.

Photos have been taken at the event – which was held in The Dorchester Hotel in London on Monday earlier this week – which saw the two reality TV stars having a cheeky chat and a giggle at the bar.

A source who witnessed the whole thing told The Sun: ‘Jess and Mike were all over each other at the bar – they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Jess was clearly infatuated with Mike and kept giggling and grabbing onto him.’

The continued: ‘And Mike was also very tactile with Jess, holding her hand, nuzzling her neck and buying her drinks. They looked very much like an item as they barely left each other’s sides as soon as they moved from the awards do into the after party.’

The Love Island hunk has previously told the newspaper that he’s on the search for a lucky lady: ‘I’m definitely not on Tinder, I’m not a loser. But yeah right now I’m single and yeah ready to mingle. I like female company – if I meet a girl and we hit it off then yeah that would be good. But yeah don’t get me wrong I like female attention at all times.’

Could Mark Wright’s sister Jess be the girl to tame Muggy Mike?

Well, reports have claimed that the brunette beauty was actually dating Mike’s fellow islander Jamie Jewitt – Camilla Thurlow’s boyfriend – before he went on the show.

And while Mike has allegedly been in talks to join Mark Wright at football club Billericay FC, it seems he could have more women on his mind other than Mark’s sister…

The 24-year-old recently opened up to The Sun about Lottie Moss – who he had been out partying with in London last month.

‘I was out with her one night, met her and yeah she’s a nice girl. We spoke briefly and had a night. She’s a good looking girl definitely. I had a good night – a gentleman never kisses and tells.’

Mike also revealed that – despite criticising Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay as fame-hungry – he is still close with islander Johnny Mitchell, who he sees as being the new Spencer Matthew on E4’s Made In Chelsea.

‘Obviously he’s got whatever he’s got going on with Stephanie Pratt now, and she’s hot so he’s done well there,’ he praised his pal. ‘I can see him on Made In Chelsea, I think it would be a breath of fresh air for the show as all they do is sit there and go ‘yah yah’ and all that but Johnny would be great and he’s really upper class.’

So it seems that even though the series is over, the Love Island drama isn’t going anywhere…